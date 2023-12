Some turn to the Japanese tradition of Furoshiki as an eco-friendly way to wrap gifts Furoshiki is the Japanese tradition of wrapping objects in cloth to cover or transport them. Some are turning to it as a more eco-friendly way to wrap presents without wasting paper.

Furoshiki is the Japanese tradition of wrapping objects in cloth to cover or transport them. Some are turning to it as a more eco-friendly way to wrap presents without wasting paper.