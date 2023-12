Why suicide rates are high among veterinary professionals High stress levels and suicide rates are an issue among veterinary professionals. Experts say occupational stressors like burnout and compassion fatigue — access to euthanasia drugs — play a part.

Mental Health Why suicide rates are high among veterinary professionals Why suicide rates are high among veterinary professionals Listen · 4:15 4:15 High stress levels and suicide rates are an issue among veterinary professionals. Experts say occupational stressors like burnout and compassion fatigue — access to euthanasia drugs — play a part. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor