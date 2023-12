At an Alaska maker's space, Indigenous artists connect with millennia of tradition In the northernmost town in the U.S., there's no Santa's workshop. But there is a unique maker's space where Indigenous artists can come anytime to make traditional artwork.

At an Alaska maker's space, Indigenous artists connect with millennia of tradition

In the northernmost town in the U.S., there's no Santa's workshop. But there is a unique maker's space where Indigenous artists can come anytime to make traditional artwork.