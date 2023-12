The uncomfortable hidden truths about cheap cashmere NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ginger Allington, landscape ecologist and assistant professor at Cornell, about unsustainable practices used in producing cheap cashmere.

World The uncomfortable hidden truths about cheap cashmere The uncomfortable hidden truths about cheap cashmere Listen · 4:01 4:01 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ginger Allington, landscape ecologist and assistant professor at Cornell, about unsustainable practices used in producing cheap cashmere. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor