The U.S. is joining a taskforce to protect ships from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea The U.S. will be part of a task force to protect ships in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks launched from Yemen. The threat has forced some shipping companies to avoid the area altogether.

World The U.S. is joining a taskforce to protect ships from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea The U.S. is joining a taskforce to protect ships from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea Listen · 5:35 5:35 The U.S. will be part of a task force to protect ships in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks launched from Yemen. The threat has forced some shipping companies to avoid the area altogether. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor