The Joys Of Chinese Cuisine

Years ago, if you opened your kitchen drawer, you'd probably find a stack of takeout menus. There's a good chance one of those menus would've been for a Chinese restaurant.

Despite the decline of these doorstep stuffers, Chinese food remains a popular dinnertime choice in the U.S. and around the world.

According to a 2023 Pew Research study, Chinese restaurants were found in every U.S. state and in 70 percent of all U.S. counties.

How did Chinese food become so popular outside of China? Why is the cuisine so beloved and misunderstood?

