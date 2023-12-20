Accessibility links
The Joys Of Chinese Cuisine : 1A Years ago, if you opened your kitchen drawer, you'd probably find a stack of takeout menus.

There's a good chance one of those menus would've been for a Chinese restaurant.

Despite the decline of these doorstep stuffers, Chinese food remains a popular dinnertime choice in the U.S. and around the world.

According to a 2023 Pew Research study, Chinese restaurants were found in every U.S. state and in 70 percent of all U.S. counties.

We discuss how Chinese food become so popular outside of China, and why the cuisine is so beloved and misunderstood.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

The Joys Of Chinese Cuisine

The Joys Of Chinese Cuisine

Listen · 30:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198909417/1220768397" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A cook (L) prepares roasted duck at a restaurant preparing Yum Cha, Cantonese brunch involving tea and dim sum. ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images

A cook (L) prepares roasted duck at a restaurant preparing Yum Cha, Cantonese brunch involving tea and dim sum.

ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP via Getty Images

Years ago, if you opened your kitchen drawer, you'd probably find a stack of takeout menus. There's a good chance one of those menus would've been for a Chinese restaurant.

Despite the decline of these doorstep stuffers, Chinese food remains a popular dinnertime choice in the U.S. and around the world.

According to a 2023 Pew Research study, Chinese restaurants were found in every U.S. state and in 70 percent of all U.S. counties.

How did Chinese food become so popular outside of China? Why is the cuisine so beloved and misunderstood?

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.