Morning news brief Colorado Supreme Court says Trump ineligible to become president again after engaging in insurrection. The latest on the Israel-Hamas war. Millions of Congolese head to polls to elect new president.

National Morning news brief Morning news brief Audio will be available later today. Colorado Supreme Court says Trump ineligible to become president again after engaging in insurrection. The latest on the Israel-Hamas war. Millions of Congolese head to polls to elect new president. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor