103-year-old artificial Christmas tree sells for $4,000 at auction

In 1920, Dorothy Grant was 8 when her family bought one of the first mass-produced artificial Christmas trees. She lived to 101, her 2.5-foot tree just sold at auction for $4,000.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. It's a perennial holiday dilemma. Get a live tree that'll wither away or invest in an artificial one that might last a while. In 1920, Dorothy Grant was 8 years old when her family bought one of the first mass-produced artificial trees. Dorothy lived to 101, and her 2 1/2-foot-tall tree just sold at auction for $4,000. What auctioneers call the humblest tree in the world, like its owner, was obviously made to last. It's MORNING EDITION.

