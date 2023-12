103-year-old artificial Christmas tree sells for $4,000 at auction In 1920, Dorothy Grant was 8 when her family bought one of the first mass-produced artificial Christmas trees. She lived to 101, her 2.5-foot tree just sold at auction for $4,000.

