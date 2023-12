Constitutional scholar discusses Colorado ruling baaring Trump from primary ballot Colorado's high court barred Donald Trump from the primary ballot under the Constitution's insurrection clause. A Martinez asks constitutional scholar Kim Wehle about the historic ruling.

National Constitutional scholar discusses Colorado ruling baaring Trump from primary ballot Constitutional scholar discusses Colorado ruling baaring Trump from primary ballot Audio will be available later today. Colorado's high court barred Donald Trump from the primary ballot under the Constitution's insurrection clause. A Martinez asks constitutional scholar Kim Wehle about the historic ruling. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor