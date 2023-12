Scientists for the first time used a laser to send HD video from deep space to Earth For the first time, NASA scientists used a laser to send a high-definition video from a deep space spacecraft 19 million miles away back to Earth. On the video is a cat chasing a laser.

Science Scientists for the first time used a laser to send HD video from deep space to Earth Scientists for the first time used a laser to send HD video from deep space to Earth Audio will be available later today. For the first time, NASA scientists used a laser to send a high-definition video from a deep space spacecraft 19 million miles away back to Earth. On the video is a cat chasing a laser. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor