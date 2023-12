A former church in Ohio may have largest collection of Christmas movie memorabilia A former church in Ohio houses what's believed to be the world's largest privately owned collection of Christmas movie memorabilia.

Culture A former church in Ohio may have largest collection of Christmas movie memorabilia A former church in Ohio may have largest collection of Christmas movie memorabilia Audio will be available later today. A former church in Ohio houses what's believed to be the world's largest privately owned collection of Christmas movie memorabilia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor