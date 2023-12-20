A lost dog was found after living more than 6 years in the woods

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

Rose was lost but is now found after 6 1/2 years of living in the woods. Neighbors told rescuers they'd been feeding the stray terrier for years, not knowing that Rose was a fugitive, having run away from home in England just 24 hours after a family adopted her. An animal rescue service set up cameras to track her and baited a cage with chicken to lure her. Sadly, her adoptive family can't take care of her anymore, but the rescue service will.

It's MORNING EDITION.

