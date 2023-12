The death toll from Israel's offensive in Gaza nears 20,000 people The death toll in Gaza dwarfs any previous war there and the rate appears to have far outstripped that in Ukraine. What is different about the war in Gaza that is driving this change?

Middle East The death toll from Israel's offensive in Gaza nears 20,000 people The death toll from Israel's offensive in Gaza nears 20,000 people Listen · 5:15 5:15 The death toll in Gaza dwarfs any previous war there and the rate appears to have far outstripped that in Ukraine. What is different about the war in Gaza that is driving this change? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor