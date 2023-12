Christmas will be quiet in Bethlehem as destruction continues in Gaza Bethlehem, a town nearly synonymous with Christmas, is located in what is now the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Many Palestinians are too distressed by the war in Gaza to hold Christmas celebrations.

