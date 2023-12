With its new facility, a Georgia city hopes to become the place to go for pickleball Macon, Ga., wants to be known as the place to go for pickleball. The city now has one of the largest indoor pickleball facilities in the country.

Macon, Ga., wants to be known as the place to go for pickleball. The city now has one of the largest indoor pickleball facilities in the country.