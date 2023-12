TV stations are upgrading their over-the-air signals, but the rollout has been bumpy A decade and a half after TV stations shut down analog broadcasts and fully transitioned to digital, the industry is once again making major changes to the way stations transmit over-the-air signals.

Technology TV stations are upgrading their over-the-air signals, but the rollout has been bumpy A decade and a half after TV stations shut down analog broadcasts and fully transitioned to digital, the industry is once again making major changes to the way stations transmit over-the-air signals. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor