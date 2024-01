Nicolas Cage : Fresh Air Cage has been acting for almost 45 years, and has appeared in more than 100 films. Dream Scenario is one of five scripts he's encountered in his career that he knew, immediately upon reading, he had to take on. He spoke with Dave Davies about becoming a meme, changing his name from Coppola to Cage, and maybe breaking into TV.



Also, jazz critic Kevin Whitehead remembers composer Carla Bley, who died this year.

