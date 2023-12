Well-intentioned mental health courts can struggle to live up to their goals Mental health courts connect people to treatment and keep them out of jail. But they also often come at the price of a guilty plea, and participants say that feels like coercion.

Mental Health Well-intentioned mental health courts can struggle to live up to their goals Well-intentioned mental health courts can struggle to live up to their goals Listen · 4:20 4:20 Mental health courts connect people to treatment and keep them out of jail. But they also often come at the price of a guilty plea, and participants say that feels like coercion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor