Remembering jazz composer Carla Bley Bley, who died Oct. 17, led her own large and small touring bands from the 1970s until a few years ago — but jazz musicians had been playing her enigmatic compositions long before that.

Obituaries Remembering jazz composer Carla Bley Remembering jazz composer Carla Bley Listen · 9:14 9:14 Bley, who died Oct. 17, led her own large and small touring bands from the 1970s until a few years ago — but jazz musicians had been playing her enigmatic compositions long before that. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor