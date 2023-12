A look at the impact of the Colorado ruling barring Trump from the 2024 ballot NPR's A Martinez talks to David Becker from the Center for Election Innovation & Research about the constitutionality of Colorado's decision to remove former president Trump from the 2024 ballot.

National A look at the impact of the Colorado ruling barring Trump from the 2024 ballot A look at the impact of the Colorado ruling barring Trump from the 2024 ballot Listen · 5:04 5:04 NPR's A Martinez talks to David Becker from the Center for Election Innovation & Research about the constitutionality of Colorado's decision to remove former president Trump from the 2024 ballot. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor