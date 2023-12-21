Some houseplants are right at home in the bathroom

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. The bathroom may not be the room you love the most, but some of your houseplants might just love the loo. According to the Associated Press' gardening columnist, Jessica Damiano, plants that thrive in humid environments also like the humidity of those warm, steamy showers. So even if you don't have much natural light, a snake plant or a ZZ plant could still be happy in the damp darkness of your bathroom. Just don't bring them in the shower with you. It's MORNING EDITION.

