Frank Sinatra makes a return to the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 56 years This week saw the "Chairman of the Board" Frank Sinatra make a return to the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 56 years. His 1948 rendition of Jingle Bells jingled all the way to a Top 20 spot.

Music Frank Sinatra makes a return to the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 56 years Frank Sinatra makes a return to the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 56 years Listen · 0:28 0:28 This week saw the "Chairman of the Board" Frank Sinatra make a return to the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 56 years. His 1948 rendition of Jingle Bells jingled all the way to a Top 20 spot. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor