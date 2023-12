Meet Neil the seal, the elephant seal in Tasmania captivating the internet A three-year-old southern elephant seal named Neil gets in the way of his neighbors sometimes in the small town of Dunalley, Tasmania. But he's capturing the hearts of people all over the world.

Animals Meet Neil the seal, the elephant seal in Tasmania captivating the internet Meet Neil the seal, the elephant seal in Tasmania captivating the internet Listen · 2:47 2:47 A three-year-old southern elephant seal named Neil gets in the way of his neighbors sometimes in the small town of Dunalley, Tasmania. But he's capturing the hearts of people all over the world. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor