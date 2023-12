Zach Condon describes the dark, cold Norwegian island behind Beirut's new album NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Zach Condon, the creative force behind the band Beirut, about his new album Hadsel, and drawing inspiration from the dark winter of arctic Norway.

Music Interviews Zach Condon describes the dark, cold Norwegian island behind Beirut's new album Zach Condon describes the dark, cold Norwegian island behind Beirut's new album 8:12 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Zach Condon, the creative force behind the band Beirut, about his new album Hadsel, and drawing inspiration from the dark winter of arctic Norway. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor