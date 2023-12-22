Timothy Olyphant On 'Justified' : Fresh Air From now until the end of 2023, we're listening back to some stand-out interviews from this year. Timothy Olyphant is best known for portraying lawmen in cowboy hats. He reprises the role of U.S. marshal Raylan Givens in the eight-part sequel, Justified: City Primeval, based on Elmore Leonard's novel. He also played Sheriff Seth Bullock in Deadwood. He spoke with Dave Davies about the roles.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews The Zone of Interest.

Fresh Air Timothy Olyphant On 'Justified' Timothy Olyphant On 'Justified' Listen · 45:41 45:41 From now until the end of 2023, we're listening back to some stand-out interviews from this year. Timothy Olyphant is best known for portraying lawmen in cowboy hats. He reprises the role of U.S. marshal Raylan Givens in the eight-part sequel, Justified: City Primeval, based on Elmore Leonard's novel. He also played Sheriff Seth Bullock in Deadwood. He spoke with Dave Davies about the roles.



Film critic Justin Chang reviews The Zone of Interest. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor