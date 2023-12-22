The News Roundup For December 22, 2023

The Colorado Supreme Court disqualified former President Donald Trump from their primary ballot for the 2024 election. The decision is expected to be reviewed by the Supreme Court which features several Trump-appointed justices.

Harvard President Claudine Gay is back in the hot seat. In addition to questions over instances of antisemitism on her campus, she's facing allegations of plagiarism relating to several pieces of scholarship she published in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Congress is in gridlock again over funding for the war in Ukraine. House Republicans held a bill passed by the Senate that would send money to Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy's troops hostage over immigration restrictions.

Meanwhile, a Hamas political chief was in Egypt for discussions with Israeli officials who proposed a pause of violence in exchange for around 40 hostages. Talks were reportedly less than fruitful.

The European Union has reached an agreement to overhaul its migration and asylum systems in the face of pressure from a rise of far-right parties in its member states.

Pope Francis cleared the way this week for Catholic priests to give blessings to same-sex couples, angering conservative officials in the Vatican.

