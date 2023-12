Picking out a Christmas tree for this mom and son is a literal race against the clock In a nod to fond family traditions, a mother and son in upstate New York literally race to pick out a Christmas tree each year.

Culture Picking out a Christmas tree for this mom and son is a literal race against the clock Picking out a Christmas tree for this mom and son is a literal race against the clock Listen · 2:48 2:48 In a nod to fond family traditions, a mother and son in upstate New York literally race to pick out a Christmas tree each year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor