Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr begins 36th season with Czech Republic's Kladno Knights

Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1990. The 51-year-old former NHL star made an appearance on the ice this week for the Kladno Knights, a team in the Czech Republic.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. What you're hearing was the top pop single on the Billboard chart in 1990, the year hockey legend Jaromir Jagr was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Three decades later, Jagr is still at it. The 51-year-old former NHL star made an appearance on the ice this week for the Kladno Knights, a professional team in the Czech Republic. It's his 36th season as a pro.

It's MORNING EDITION.

