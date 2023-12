Germany's government is warning companies to scale back dependence on China The dependence German companies have built up on China helps prop up Europe's largest economy. Germany's government warns against over-dependence. What's the way forward for German companies?

Europe Germany's government is warning companies to scale back dependence on China The dependence German companies have built up on China helps prop up Europe's largest economy. Germany's government warns against over-dependence. What's the way forward for German companies?