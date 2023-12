Georgia GOP chair discusses Colorado ruling disqualifying Trump from primary ballot NPR's A Martinez speaks with Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon about the Colorado Supreme Court decision that disqualifies former President Donald Trump from running in the state's primary election.

National Georgia GOP chair discusses Colorado ruling disqualifying Trump from primary ballot Georgia GOP chair discusses Colorado ruling disqualifying Trump from primary ballot Listen · 4:21 4:21 NPR's A Martinez speaks with Georgia GOP Chairman Josh McKoon about the Colorado Supreme Court decision that disqualifies former President Donald Trump from running in the state's primary election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor