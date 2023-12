Actor Ryan Gosling releases holiday version of 'I'm Just Ken' What does a man whose job is just to "beach" do in a winter wonderland? For actor Ryan Gosling, it's an opportunity to release a holiday version of his song "I'm Just Ken" from the movie "Barbie."

Music Actor Ryan Gosling releases holiday version of 'I'm Just Ken' Actor Ryan Gosling releases holiday version of 'I'm Just Ken' Listen · 0:28 0:28 What does a man whose job is just to "beach" do in a winter wonderland? For actor Ryan Gosling, it's an opportunity to release a holiday version of his song "I'm Just Ken" from the movie "Barbie." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor