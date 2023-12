UN resolution to increase Gaza aid doesn't include call for a ceasefire The UN Security Council is calling for stepped up aid deliveries to Gaza, as humanitarian workers warn of famine. It adopted a resolution after days of tough negotiations to avoid a U.S. veto.

World UN resolution to increase Gaza aid doesn't include call for a ceasefire UN resolution to increase Gaza aid doesn't include call for a ceasefire Listen · 3:03 3:03 The UN Security Council is calling for stepped up aid deliveries to Gaza, as humanitarian workers warn of famine. It adopted a resolution after days of tough negotiations to avoid a U.S. veto. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor