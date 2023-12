Parranda! In Puerto Rico, young people keep a Christmas musical tradition alive In Puerto Rico, the Christmas "parranda" – in which musicians show up unannounced to play at homes – has been on the decline. A group of young people is keeping it alive in one mountain town.

Culture Parranda! In Puerto Rico, young people keep a Christmas musical tradition alive Parranda! In Puerto Rico, young people keep a Christmas musical tradition alive Listen · 4:39 4:39 In Puerto Rico, the Christmas "parranda" – in which musicians show up unannounced to play at homes – has been on the decline. A group of young people is keeping it alive in one mountain town. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor