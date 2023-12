Getting a tax credit for buying a new electric vehicle will soon be simpler Getting the $7,500 tax credit for a new electric vehicle is about to get a lot simpler – you get it as a discount off the car. But fewer cars might be eligible as requirements grow stricter.

