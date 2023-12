This 40-foot goat has been burned, battered and bruised... will it survive the birds? Every year, people in the town of Gavle in Sweden erect a towering goat made of mostly hay to celebrate the Christmas season and to attract tourists.

Culture This 40-foot goat has been burned, battered and bruised... will it survive the birds? This 40-foot goat has been burned, battered and bruised... will it survive the birds? Listen · 2:46 2:46 Every year, people in the town of Gavle in Sweden erect a towering goat made of mostly hay to celebrate the Christmas season and to attract tourists. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor