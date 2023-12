Scientists are using new technology to study the cells behind language comprehension Our brains have a remarkable ability to take a mix of sounds and translate them into meaning. A team of scientists monitored the brain activity of people as they listened to English sentences.

Science Scientists are using new technology to study the cells behind language comprehension Scientists are using new technology to study the cells behind language comprehension Listen · 3:43 3:43 Our brains have a remarkable ability to take a mix of sounds and translate them into meaning. A team of scientists monitored the brain activity of people as they listened to English sentences. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor