Accessibility links
Best Of: David Byrne's Xmas Playlist / Nicolas Cage : Fresh Air It's a David Byrne Christmas. The cofounder and frontman of Talking Heads has put together a playlist of his favorite Christmas songs for us.

Also, we'll hear from actor Nicolas Cage. In the new movie Dream Scenario, he plays a college professor who becomes a star on the internet after he mysteriously appears in the dreams of millions of people. He talks about how that relates to his own experience of becoming an internet meme.

Fresh Air

Best Of: David Byrne's Xmas Playlist / Nicolas Cage

Best Of: David Byrne's Xmas Playlist / Nicolas Cage

Listen · 48:45
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197961089/1221031761" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

It's a David Byrne Christmas. The cofounder and frontman of Talking Heads has put together a playlist of his favorite Christmas songs for us.

Also, we'll hear from actor Nicolas Cage. In the new movie Dream Scenario, he plays a college professor who becomes a star on the internet after he mysteriously appears in the dreams of millions of people. He talks about how that relates to his own experience of becoming an internet meme.