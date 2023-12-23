Accessibility links
Olympic marathoner Molly Seidel talks weed and working out like Taylor Swift

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
After winning multiple NCAA distance running championships as a college student, Molly Seidel was wondering what to do next... and decided to run her first marathon at the Olympic Trials on a whim, and made the team. Then, in Tokyo, she figured that just making it to the starting line was accomplishment enough, and then went on to win bronze medal, the first for an American marathoner in 18 years. That's why assume by the end of this interview she'll be the host of this show.