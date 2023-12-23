Accessibility links
Molly Seidel is one of America's foremost marathon runners, having won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. She knows her way around a marathon, but what does she know about Jerry Lewis' telethon?

'Wait Wait' for December 23, 2023: With Not My Job guest Molly Seidel

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

'Wait Wait' for December 23, 2023: With Not My Job guest Molly Seidel

Listen · 45:19
This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Molly Seidel and panelists Shantira Jackson, Bobcat Goldthwait and Roxanne Roberts. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Molly Seidel of Team United States reacts after winning the bronze medal in the Women's Marathon Final at the Tokyo Olympic Games at Sapporo Odori Park on Aug. 7, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Who's Bill This Time
Hellgate, Congress in Congress, Sweet Soothsaying

Panel Questions
Something Great About Apes

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell us three stories of someone getting not quite what they wanted this holiday season.

Not My Job: We quiz Olympic marathoner Molly Seidel on telethons
Molly Seidel is one of America's foremost marathon runners, having won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. She may know her way around a marathon, but what does she know about Jerry Lewis' telethon?

Panel Questions
Half & Half and a Half Day, Home Economics, and Who's Watching Who

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: What Teslas and Gremlins Have In Common, A Town Comes Out of Its Shell, and A Big Talker

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions
Our panelists predict what the next hot-selling cookie cutter will be.

