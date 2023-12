Chicago is struggling to house the migrants sent out of state by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott When the Governor of Texas started busing migrants elsewhere in 2023, the border crisis arrived in places like Chicago, which has to provide housing for the thousands of mostly Venezuelan migrants.

