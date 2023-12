Reindeer catch up on sleep when you would least expect it Scientists measured reindeer brainwaves as they chewed their cud, and found that the animals are in deep sleep while they ruminate.

Animals Reindeer catch up on sleep when you would least expect it Reindeer catch up on sleep when you would least expect it Listen · 3:56 3:56 Scientists measured reindeer brainwaves as they chewed their cud, and found that the animals are in deep sleep while they ruminate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor