From posadas to matching clothing, how Christmas is celebrated around the world Christmas traditions vary from country to country: we hear how the holiday is celebrated in Iceland, Mexico, Nigeria, and Australia.

Culture From posadas to matching clothing, how Christmas is celebrated around the world From posadas to matching clothing, how Christmas is celebrated around the world Listen · 4:25 4:25 Christmas traditions vary from country to country: we hear how the holiday is celebrated in Iceland, Mexico, Nigeria, and Australia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor