Understanding the push behind more U.S. aid to Ukraine NPR's Scott Simon asks Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum about giving seized Russian assets to Ukraine.

National Understanding the push behind more U.S. aid to Ukraine Understanding the push behind more U.S. aid to Ukraine Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon asks Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum about giving seized Russian assets to Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor