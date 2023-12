U.N. approves aid, stops short of calling for ceasefire in Gaza due to U.S. opposition After days of delays, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution calling for more aid to Gaza but not demanding a ceasefire - which would have drawn a U.S. veto.

