People are quitting the United Methodist Church over its views on gender and sexuality NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Matthew Wilson, Associate Professor of political science at Southern Methodist University about the divide in United Methodist Church over sexuality and gender identity.

Religion People are quitting the United Methodist Church over its views on gender and sexuality People are quitting the United Methodist Church over its views on gender and sexuality Listen · 5:28 5:28 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Matthew Wilson, Associate Professor of political science at Southern Methodist University about the divide in United Methodist Church over sexuality and gender identity. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor