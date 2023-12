Head Start's shortage of funds means it's unable to find teachers as students suffer Head Start programs around the country are struggling to keep up with the demand for quality affordable childcare. Program administrators say wages are so low it is hard to attract teachers.

Education Head Start's shortage of funds means it's unable to find teachers as students suffer Head Start's shortage of funds means it's unable to find teachers as students suffer Listen · 3:40 3:40 Head Start programs around the country are struggling to keep up with the demand for quality affordable childcare. Program administrators say wages are so low it is hard to attract teachers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor