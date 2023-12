Florida State sues ACC in fight to leave conference over revenue complaints Florida State University has filed a lawsuit in an effort to end its 30-year relationship with the Atlantic Coast Conference in its hopes of joining another conference.

Sports Florida State sues ACC in fight to leave conference over revenue complaints Florida State sues ACC in fight to leave conference over revenue complaints Listen · 3:24 3:24 Florida State University has filed a lawsuit in an effort to end its 30-year relationship with the Atlantic Coast Conference in its hopes of joining another conference. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor