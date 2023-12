Understanding why Beyoncé and Taylor Swift get compared NPR's Juana Summers revisits the year that was for Beyoncé and Swift, and talks to Miami University of Ohio Professor Tammy L. Kernodle about the tendency to pit successful women against each other.

Understanding why Beyoncé and Taylor Swift get compared NPR's Juana Summers revisits the year that was for Beyoncé and Swift, and talks to Miami University of Ohio Professor Tammy L. Kernodle about the tendency to pit successful women against each other. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor