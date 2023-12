Despite Putin's grasp on re-election, an unlikely presidential hopeful takes a chance Russian President Vladimir Putin's victory in the presidential election next year is not in doubt. But there are other candidates, among them a woman, who's a journalist from outside Moscow.

Europe Despite Putin's grasp on re-election, an unlikely presidential hopeful takes a chance Despite Putin's grasp on re-election, an unlikely presidential hopeful takes a chance Listen · 3:59 3:59 Russian President Vladimir Putin's victory in the presidential election next year is not in doubt. But there are other candidates, among them a woman, who's a journalist from outside Moscow. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor